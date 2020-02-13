Lily Aldridge Smolders In Maxim Pink Bikini Shot
Lily Aldridge absolutely smolders in a photo shared Thursday from her shoot with Maxim magazine showing her on the beach rocking a pink bikini.
The 34-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed wearing a cropped pink sweater and bikini bottoms in the photo shared by the magazine on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The outlet didn’t explain much about the great picture and simply captioned it, “Angelic supermodel @lilyaldridge photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon. Styled by @christianssonparis.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model’s social media account is also quite the treat with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her by Maxim magazine showing her topless on the beach.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!
