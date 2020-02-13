Lily Aldridge Smolders In Maxim Pink Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Lily Aldridge absolutely smolders in a photo shared Thursday from her shoot with Maxim magazine showing her on the beach rocking a pink bikini.

The 34-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed wearing a cropped pink sweater and bikini bottoms in the photo shared by the magazine on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The outlet didn’t explain much about the great picture and simply captioned it, “Angelic supermodel @lilyaldridge photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon. Styled by @christianssonparis.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Feb 13, 2020 at 1:50pm PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is also quite the treat with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her by Maxim magazine showing her topless on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Jun 24, 2019 at 9:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Mar 26, 2018 at 9:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram The Lily Suit ???????????? @solidandstriped A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Feb 7, 2018 at 5:41am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Jan 4, 2018 at 10:37am PST