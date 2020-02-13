Selena Gomez Makes Headlines With Peek At Jaw-Dropping New Look

share on facebook tweet this

Selena Gomez made headlines after she shared with her fans her new jaw-dropping look with a snap on Instagram showing her sporting a whole head full of curls and looking sensational.

The 27-year-old singer looked absolutely gorgeous rocking all those twists and curls on the top of her head that hit just below her shoulder line. She completed the fun look with giant silver dangling earrings and a light grey sweater. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the snap or where it was taken that she shared with her millions of followers.The photo was noted by Radio.com in a piece published Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 10, 2020 at 6:18pm PST

The “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker often changes up her look. Most recently, she made headlines when fans noticed that she had chopped off her hair going for a short bob with natural waves. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

The caption next to the fun post read simply, “After a whole summer of being roommates, Anna, Fox and Freddy have gone home and I’m missing them already. I get to live life with the best people. I’m pretty freaking lucky.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 3, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

As previously noted, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” star has had a whole lot of looks over the years that we would be remiss not to share. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of looking amazing with straight, long black hair for her red carpet look at the American Music Awards in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 7, 2018 at 2:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 22, 2015 at 8:39pm PST

Always a show-stopper!