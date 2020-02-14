Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Instagram With Bikini Picture
Alessandra Ambrosio dominated Instagram with a recent snap.
The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself soaking up the sun in a tiny bikini, and I can guarantee you’re going to want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It also didn’t take long at all for her fans to notice the insane picture. I know that because it currently has more than 85,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of what Ambrosio does online. When it comes to nuking the internet, nobody really does it better. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Alessandra! It’s always great to see her drop some fire pictures for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram