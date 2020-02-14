Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Instagram With Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio dominated Instagram with a recent snap.

The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself soaking up the sun in a tiny bikini, and I can guarantee you’re going to want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take long at all for her fans to notice the insane picture. I know that because it currently has more than 85,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 13, 2020 at 11:55am PST

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of what Ambrosio does online. When it comes to nuking the internet, nobody really does it better. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Alessandra! It’s always great to see her drop some fire pictures for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 12, 2020 at 12:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jan 22, 2020 at 12:29pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jan 16, 2020 at 1:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 26, 2019 at 1:32pm PST