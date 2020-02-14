Leomie Anderson Wins Day With Red Lingerie Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Leomie Anderson hands down won the day Valentine’s Day when she shared a couple racy lingerie shots on Instagram Friday with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing in one photo of her rocking little more than a red satin bra and matching underwear set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great snap and simply captioned it, “ITS MY BIRTHDAY!!! Thank you to the team for making my birthday shoot happen so last minute!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Feb 14, 2020 at 3:10am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including on picture of her wearing a black bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Jan 3, 2020 at 12:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Dec 19, 2019 at 12:17pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Nov 8, 2019 at 10:54am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Nov 13, 2019 at 9:59am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Sep 23, 2019 at 10:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Sep 2, 2019 at 11:20am PDT