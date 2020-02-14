Paige VanZant Drops Sexy Picture On Instagram From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Paige VanZant lit up Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

VanZant posted a photo of herself in a revealing suit from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, and it’s absolutely wild. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We all know what VanZant is capable of online. When it comes to burning down the internet, she’s without a doubt among the best. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

This shot is proof of that fact. Give it a look below. You’re going to love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Feb 13, 2020 at 6:42pm PST

VanZant is without question one of the best women in the game when it comes to dropping straight fire. She’s a badass in octagon, and she torches Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody unfamiliar with her work, you can see a few more fire photos below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 30, 2020 at 4:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Nov 5, 2019 at 12:24pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Aug 31, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 1, 2019 at 3:11pm PDT