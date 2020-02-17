Rita Ora Wears Black Bikini In Stunning Instagram Picture
Rita Ora had herself an electric time on Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.
The singing superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini, and I can promise you don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We know wild content when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and I can promise you this shot from Ora is downright insane. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below, but be warned that it’s ultra scandalous. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s without a doubt one of the best pictures we’ve seen out of Ora in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Rita. Well done! Now, let’s all take a look at a few more of her amazing pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram