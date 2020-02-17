Rita Ora Wears Black Bikini In Stunning Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Rita Ora had herself an electric time on Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

The singing superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini, and I can promise you don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know wild content when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and I can promise you this shot from Ora is downright insane. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, but be warned that it’s ultra scandalous. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s without a doubt one of the best pictures we’ve seen out of Ora in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Rita. Well done! Now, let’s all take a look at a few more of her amazing pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Genevieve Morton Shares Sexy Picture On Instagram
Jasmine Sanders Wears Black Bra In Instagram Pictures
Demi Rose Wears White Bra In Stunning Instagram Picture