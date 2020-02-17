Elizabeth Hurley Stuns On Instagram With Pink Bikini Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Elizabeth Hurley didn’t let her fans down with a recent Instagram post.

Hurley, who is one of the most impressive women on the social media platform, dropped a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Hurley drop some straight fire, and this post is a perfect reminder of her skills. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Feb 14, 2020 at 11:35am PST

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge supporter of what Hurley does online. Her Instagram feed is a straight stream of fire content. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she impressed us all. You’re going to like them all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jan 24, 2020 at 3:23pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jan 10, 2020 at 1:29pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jan 5, 2020 at 11:11am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Dec 14, 2019 at 3:56pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Nov 30, 2019 at 10:18am PST