Frida Aasen Starts A Fire On Instagram With Bikini Picture
Frida Aasen did her best to annihilate Instagram with a recent post.
Aasen, who is one of the best models in the game, posted a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last saw Aasen drop down from the clouds with some fire content. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Well, this bikini shot is a great reminder of her skills. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a big fan of what Aasen does online. Bringing the heat is the name of the game, and very few do it better. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
For anybody who needs some more proof, here are a few more of her insane posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram