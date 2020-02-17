Frida Aasen Starts A Fire On Instagram With Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen did her best to annihilate Instagram with a recent post.

Aasen, who is one of the best models in the game, posted a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last saw Aasen drop down from the clouds with some fire content. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Well, this bikini shot is a great reminder of her skills. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 16, 2020 at 4:40am PST

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a big fan of what Aasen does online. Bringing the heat is the name of the game, and very few do it better. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who needs some more proof, here are a few more of her insane posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jan 27, 2020 at 1:49pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jan 21, 2020 at 7:27pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jan 10, 2020 at 10:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Dec 27, 2019 at 7:48am PST