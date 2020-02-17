Jennifer Lopez Shares Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Musician Jennifer Lopez shared a jaw-dropping bikini selfie on Instagram.

The photo comes after Lopez killed it during her Super Bowl LIV halftime performance on Feb. 2. Lopez is wearing a white tie bikini top with matching bottoms. The selfie shows off her beautifully toned abs.

She captioned the photo, “Relaxed and recharged.”

It’s been awhile since we’ve gotten a selfie of Lopez. She’s been hard at work on multiple projects, including the Super Bowl halftime show. Now that’s over, seems like she’s taking a tiny break. (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Perform In Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show)

Lopez has shared photos of her amazing body in the past.

In October, she shared a selfie from a workout again showing off her toned abs. Lopez likes to show off her body in ways that proves she works hard to take care of her body.

Lopez also shared videos of herself learning how to pole dance when she was preparing for her role as Ramona in “Hustlers.”

The last bikini photo we got was in August. Lopez shared a pic of herself wearing a maroon one piece while suntanning on a boat.

I love the motivation she shows in all of her photos. Lopez is 50 years old now, and she’s determined to keep her body looking exactly the way she wants it to look. That’s impressive to me.