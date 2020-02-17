Pamela Anderson Drops Sexy Picture On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Pamela Anderson gave her fans a show with a recent Instagram post.

Anderson, who is a legendary model, posted a photo of herself wearing a sexy black outfit, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also took no time at all for the post to generate tens of thousands of likes, which is all know is a great sign of things to come. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

You know you’re in for a wild time online whenever Anderson is out here lighting up the web like this for all of her loyal fans and followers. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

There are very few women capable of keeping up, and that’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns On Instagram With Pink Bikini Instagram Picture
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Frida Aasen Starts A Fire On Instagram With Bikini Picture
Olivia Brower Wears Purple Bikini In Stunning Instagram Picture