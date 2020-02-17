Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Hyunjoo Hwang Heats Things Up With Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Hyunjoo Hwang definitely heated things up Monday when she posted a couple racy bikini shots on Instagram.

Born and raised in Korea, the swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed rocking a teal green two-piece swimsuit while lounging poolside. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “Water you doing this summer?” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The swimsuit rookie’s social media account is quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking pink lingerie and looking sensational!

 

Not to mention, a couple from her rookie shoot for the magazine that are truly can’t-miss!

 

