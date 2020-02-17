Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Hyunjoo Hwang Heats Things Up With Bikini Shots
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Hyunjoo Hwang definitely heated things up Monday when she posted a couple racy bikini shots on Instagram.
Born and raised in Korea, the swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed rocking a teal green two-piece swimsuit while lounging poolside.
She didn't explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, "Water you doing this summer?"
The swimsuit rookie's social media account is quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking pink lingerie and looking sensational!
Not to mention, a couple from her rookie shoot for the magazine that are truly can’t-miss!
