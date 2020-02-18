Anne De Paula Wins Day With Racy Orange Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Anne De Paula hands down won the day Tuesday when she shared a couple of racy orange bikini shots on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for a couple snaps rocking the colorful one-piece swimsuit while at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Can’t wait for May #Year4 #SISwim2020.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Feb 10, 2020 at 10:25am PST

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing a green one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Oct 21, 2019 at 2:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Sep 29, 2019 at 12:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Jul 10, 2019 at 2:24pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Sep 4, 2019 at 10:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Jul 12, 2019 at 7:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on May 27, 2019 at 11:14am PDT