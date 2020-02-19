Heidi Klum Rocks Instagram With Scandalous Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Heidi Klum tore down Instagram with a recent picture.

Klum, who is one of the most impressive women you’ll find in the modeling game, posted a photo of herself in a sexy black outfit for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Klum doesn’t drop down from the top rope on a regular basis these days, but it’s always incredible whenever she does. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That’s exactly what happened here. Give it a look below and enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

What are we all thinking about this snap from Klum? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a golden post, and you’d be insane to think differently. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a glance at a few more times Klum set the web on fire. Every single one is outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Anne De Paula Wins Day With Racy Orange Bikini Shot
Rosanna Arkle Drops Wild Bikini Video - It's Absolutely Worth Checking Out
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]