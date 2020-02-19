Heidi Klum Rocks Instagram With Scandalous Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Heidi Klum tore down Instagram with a recent picture.

Klum, who is one of the most impressive women you’ll find in the modeling game, posted a photo of herself in a sexy black outfit for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Klum doesn’t drop down from the top rope on a regular basis these days, but it’s always incredible whenever she does. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That’s exactly what happened here. Give it a look below and enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:49am PST

What are we all thinking about this snap from Klum? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a golden post, and you’d be insane to think differently. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a glance at a few more times Klum set the web on fire. Every single one is outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Apr 28, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Apr 11, 2019 at 9:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 13, 2018 at 11:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Apr 17, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT