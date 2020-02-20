Rihanna Wins Day With Series Of Racy Throwback Swimsuit Shots From Magazine Shoot
Rihanna definitely heated things up Thursday when Harper’s Bazaar shared a series of racy throwback shots on Instagram in honor of her birthday.
The 32-year-old singer looked absolutely stunning as she posed for one snap rocking a metallic gold one-piece suit in her shoot for the March 2015 issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it: “You know we couldn’t celebrate #Rihanna’s birthday without taking a moment to remember this iconic cover shoot—and like you, we’ll never get over it. Photography by #NormanJeanRoy for BAZAAR, March 2015.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The “Diamonds” hitmaker‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her rocking white lace lingerie and looking amazing.
Happy Birthday!