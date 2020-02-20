Rihanna Wins Day With Series Of Racy Throwback Swimsuit Shots From Magazine Shoot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Rihanna definitely heated things up Thursday when Harper’s Bazaar shared a series of racy throwback shots on Instagram in honor of her birthday.

The 32-year-old singer looked absolutely stunning as she posed for one snap rocking a metallic gold one-piece suit in her shoot for the March 2015 issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it: “You know we couldn’t celebrate #Rihanna’s birthday without taking a moment to remember this iconic cover shoot—and like you, we’ll never get over it. ⁣Photography by #NormanJeanRoy for BAZAAR, March 2015.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on

The “Diamonds” hitmaker‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her rocking white lace lingerie and looking amazing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Happy Birthday!

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Lane Kiffin Tells Incredible Story About The Most Famous NFL Draft Bust Of All-Time. Here's What He Said
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]