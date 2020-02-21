Alessandra Ambrosio Burns Down Instagram With Bikini Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Alessandra Ambrosio didn’t disappoint one bit on Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.

The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini, and this one is absolutely awesome.

It's not a secret at all that Ambrosio is an absolute star in the modeling game, and this shot is the perfect reminder of that fact.

Give it a look below. It might be the best thing you see all day.

 

You know you're always in for an incredible time whenever Ambrosio is out there dominating the internet with bikini content.

There are very few women capable of keeping up with her when she decides to nuke the web, and that's just a fact.

 

