Candice Swanepoel Dominates Instagram With Bikini Picture
Candice Swanepoel wrecked Instagram with a recent post.
Swanepoel, who is one of the most famous models in the game, posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She captioned the scandalous shot, “Secret garden.” I have no idea what that means, but we all know nobody is here for the caption. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
They’re here for the bikini photo, and this one is incredible. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of what Swanepoel does online. When she cuts it loose, you know you’re in for a wild time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Her feed is a nonstop stream of fire content, and there’s no doubt about it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram