Candice Swanepoel Dominates Instagram With Bikini Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Candice Swanepoel wrecked Instagram with a recent post.

Swanepoel, who is one of the most famous models in the game, posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the scandalous shot, “Secret garden.” I have no idea what that means, but we all know nobody is here for the caption. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

They’re here for the bikini photo, and this one is incredible. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Secret garden ????

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of what Swanepoel does online. When she cuts it loose, you know you’re in for a wild time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Her feed is a nonstop stream of fire content, and there’s no doubt about it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]
Candice Swanepoel Dominates Instagram With Bikini Picture
Britney Spears Wears Black Bra In Crazy Instagram Picture