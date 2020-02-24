Frida Aasen Rocks Instagram With Awesome Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen cut loose on Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

Aasen, who is known for tearing up the web on a regular basis, posted a scandalous photo of herself in a bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the snap, “Life’s better in a bikini.” Yeah, I don’t think you’re going to find much disagreement on that one! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram Life’s better in a bikini???????? A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 21, 2020 at 4:49am PST

Will it ever get old watching Aasen dominate the web on a regular basis for all of her loyal fans around the globe? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I think the answer to that is obvious, and the answer is now. Here are a few more times she impressed us all. You’re going to like every single one! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 18, 2020 at 7:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 16, 2020 at 4:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jan 27, 2020 at 1:49pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jan 21, 2020 at 7:27pm PST