Alexina Graham Wins Day With Racy Topless Magazine Shot

Alexina Graham hands down won the day Tuesday when she shared a racy topless magazine shot on Instagram from her latest shoot.

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the black-and-white picture wearing no top, a black skirt with a garter belt and black tights. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@thierrylegouesofficial for @frenchmagazineparisSLAY THE WEEK FEELS #tb #frenchmagazine #editorialphotography.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Feb 25, 2020 at 8:15am PST

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking pink lace lingerie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Jan 26, 2020 at 2:08am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Jan 18, 2020 at 7:11am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Dec 19, 2019 at 6:55am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Dec 14, 2019 at 1:23pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Nov 30, 2019 at 6:31am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Oct 13, 2019 at 9:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Mar 23, 2019 at 3:56am PDT