Alexina Graham Wins Day With Racy Topless Magazine Shot
Alexina Graham hands down won the day Tuesday when she shared a racy topless magazine shot on Instagram from her latest shoot.
The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the black-and-white picture wearing no top, a black skirt with a garter belt and black tights. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@thierrylegouesofficial for @frenchmagazineparisSLAY THE WEEK FEELS #tb #frenchmagazine #editorialphotography.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking pink lace lingerie.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram