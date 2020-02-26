Clarissa Bowers Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Silver Metallic Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Clarissa Bowers hands down won the day Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping silver bikini shot on Instagram.

The swimsuit finalist looked amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a metallic two-piece suit and celebrated just ahead of her rookie shoot for the annual swimsuit issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Lil sneaky peeky of one of my looks for my shoot with @si_swimsuit TOMORROW.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarissa Bowers (@clarissabowers) on Feb 26, 2020 at 10:21am PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a white floral two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarissa Bowers (@clarissabowers) on Feb 12, 2020 at 2:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarissa Bowers (@clarissabowers) on Dec 6, 2019 at 3:25pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarissa Bowers (@clarissabowers) on Oct 4, 2019 at 4:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarissa Bowers (@clarissabowers) on Aug 25, 2019 at 4:23pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarissa Bowers (@clarissabowers) on Aug 12, 2019 at 4:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarissa Bowers (@clarissabowers) on Jul 14, 2019 at 12:03pm PDT

Congratulations and good luck!