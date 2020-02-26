Clarissa Bowers Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Silver Metallic Bikini Shot
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Clarissa Bowers hands down won the day Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping silver bikini shot on Instagram.
The swimsuit finalist looked amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a metallic two-piece suit and celebrated just ahead of her rookie shoot for the annual swimsuit issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Lil sneaky peeky of one of my looks for my shoot with @si_swimsuit TOMORROW.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a white floral two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.
Congratulations and good luck!