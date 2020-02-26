Leanna Bartlett Wears White Bra In Instagram Pictures

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Leanna Bartlett rocked Instagram with a recent post.

Bartlett posted two photos of herself wearing a white bra, and I can guarantee you both of these snaps might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take long at all for her fans to notice the insane shots. I know that because they quickly generated tens of thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them both a look below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking both of those snaps are grade-A elite, and I don’t care if you disagree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you enjoy a few more of her insane posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Sara Underwood Shares Great Bikini Picture On Instagram
Alessandra Ambrosio Wears Red Bikini In Instagram Picture
Candice Swanepoel Wears Green Bikini In Incredible Instagram Picture
Katie Kearney Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Picture