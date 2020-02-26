Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist Jamea Lynee Heats Things Up With Racy Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Jamea Lynne definitely heated things up Tuesday when she posted a couple racy bikini shots on Instagram.

The swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing in one snap of her rocking a black and white striped animal-print two piece swimsuit. In a second one, she posed wearing a metallic gold bikini. Both snaps ahead of her rookie shoot for the magazine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much and simply captioned it, “Too excited to not share these!! Sneak peak before my shoot in a couple days with @si_swimsuit AHH.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Feb 25, 2020 at 7:18pm PST

The swimsuit finalist’s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking an orange swimsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Feb 12, 2020 at 7:37am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Nov 14, 2019 at 10:45am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Aug 25, 2019 at 10:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Jul 19, 2019 at 8:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Sep 20, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

Clearly, another great pick by the magazine. Good luck!