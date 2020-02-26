Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist Jamea Lynee Heats Things Up With Racy Bikini Shots
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Jamea Lynne definitely heated things up Tuesday when she posted a couple racy bikini shots on Instagram.
The swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing in one snap of her rocking a black and white striped animal-print two piece swimsuit. In a second one, she posed wearing a metallic gold bikini. Both snaps ahead of her rookie shoot for the magazine.
She didn't have to explain much and simply captioned it, "Too excited to not share these!! Sneak peak before my shoot in a couple days with @si_swimsuit AHH."
The swimsuit finalist’s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking an orange swimsuit.
Clearly, another great pick by the magazine. Good luck!