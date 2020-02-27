Tanya Mityushina Wears Blue Swimsuit In Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Tanya Mityushina torched Instagram with a recent picture.

The Russian-born model posted a photo of herself in a scandalous blue swimsuit, and this one might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We all know what Mityushina is capable of when it comes to burning up the internet, and this shot is a perfect reminder of what she’s capable of. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to absolutely love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on

You know you’re in for a crazy time online whenever Mityushina is out here just dominating the internet like it’s nothing for all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and you’re out of your mind if you disagree. Here are a few more times she dominated the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Leanna Bartlett Wears White Bra In Instagram Pictures
Sierra Skye Wears Lingerie In Edgy Instagram Picture
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Georgia Fowler Wears Skimpy Bikini In Great Instagram Pictures