Kate Upton Wears Skimpy Bikini In Stunning Instagram Pictures
Kate Upton rocked Instagram with a recent post.
Upton, who is one of the most impressive women to ever enter the modeling game, posted a pair of photos of herself wearing a skimpy bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It feels like it’s been awhile since we last saw Upton drop some straight fire online, and this post is a great example of her skills. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to be blown away by what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know about all of you, but I think that’s one of the best posts we’ve seen out of Upton in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
She’s a star in every sense of the word, and I think you’d be crazy to disagree. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram