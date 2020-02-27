Kate Upton Wears Skimpy Bikini In Stunning Instagram Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Upton rocked Instagram with a recent post.

Upton, who is one of the most impressive women to ever enter the modeling game, posted a pair of photos of herself wearing a skimpy bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It feels like it’s been awhile since we last saw Upton drop some straight fire online, and this post is a great example of her skills. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be blown away by what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 26, 2020 at 11:45am PST

I don’t know about all of you, but I think that’s one of the best posts we’ve seen out of Upton in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s a star in every sense of the word, and I think you’d be crazy to disagree. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 13, 2019 at 11:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 3, 2019 at 11:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jun 22, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jun 5, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 30, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT