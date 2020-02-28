Hailee Steinfeld Drops Scandalous Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Hailee Steinfeld had herself a day with a recent Instagram post.

Steinfeld, who is one of the most famous singers on the planet, posted a photo of herself in a scandalous white outfit for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the craziest picture we’ve ever seen out of Steinfeld? I’d have to say probably not, but it’s still worth checking out. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Feb 27, 2020 at 5:25pm PST

Steinfeld might not drop down from the clouds on a regular basis, but it’s always incredibly impressive whenever she does. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look below at a few more times she’s impressed us all. You won’t be disappointed! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Sep 30, 2019 at 8:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Mar 29, 2019 at 2:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Dec 14, 2018 at 11:31pm PST