Josephine Skriver Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Pictures

Josephine Skriver gave her fans a show with a recent Instagram post.

The Danish-born model posted two photos of herself wearing a white bikini, and I can promise you’ll want to see both of these snaps. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her loyal fans and followers long at all to notice them. I know that because they currently have more than 100,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Feb 28, 2020 at 10:57am PST

My friends, that’s about as good as it gets when it comes to burning down the internet. What an epic performance from Skriver. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, none of us should be too surprised. She’s a star in every sense of the word, and that’s why we’re such huge fans here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Feb 6, 2020 at 8:07am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jan 26, 2020 at 8:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jan 11, 2020 at 8:04am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Dec 10, 2019 at 8:15am PST