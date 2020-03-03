Lais Ribeiro Wears Sexy Outfit In Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Lais Ribeiro got things going on Instagram with a recent picture.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted a photo of herself wearing a blue outfit, and this one will have you looking a few times. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We all know what Ribeiro is capable of. She’s one of the best in the game when it comes to lighting up Instagram, and this post is proof of that fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

It’s always a blast to see Ribeiro torch down the internet on a regular basis. The post above certainly isn’t her spiciest, but I think it was solid. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, it’s not hard to also find a few crazy shots. Take a look below, and enjoy them all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

