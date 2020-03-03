Olivia Culpo Goes Braless In Amazing Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Culpo gave her fans a show with a recent Instagram picture.

The superstar model, who has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, posted a photo of herself braless in a pink outfit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The scandalous snap currently has north of 135,000 likes on Instagram, and it’s not a mystery at all why her fans loved it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a glance below. It’s bound to make you smile. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 2, 2020 at 3:58pm PST

Culpo is a rare talent when it comes to dominating the internet, and there’s no doubt about that at all. She’s a superstar in every sense, and she never lets her fans down. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All she does on a regular basis is burn up the internet. Here are a few more times she reminded us all of her elite status. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 1, 2020 at 10:42am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jan 29, 2020 at 2:01pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jan 18, 2020 at 5:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jan 5, 2020 at 7:41am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Dec 13, 2019 at 4:57pm PST