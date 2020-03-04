Bar Refaeli Heats Things Up With Pair Of Black Bikini Shots
Bar Refaeli did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a couple of racy black bikini shots on Instagram from her latest travels.
The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed rocking a two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun during a boat ride. (RELATED: Celebrate Bar Refaeli’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [PHOTOS])
She didn’t explain hardly anything about where the great pictures were taken and simply captioned them, “Today was for the soul.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a tan one-piece swimsuit and looking terrific.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
