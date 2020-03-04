Kylie Jenner Drops Pure Fire With Handful Of Chocolate Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kylie Jenner dropped some pure fire Tuesday when she shared a handful of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 22-year-old reality TV star looked absolutely amazing as she posed for one of the snaps wearing a two-piece string swimsuit while on vacation. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “TALK TO ME NICE.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a great throwback picture of her rocking lingerie for her Halloween costume.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for Playboy magazine that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Brooke Evers Wears Sexy Mesh Outfit In Instagram Picture
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Olivia Culpo Goes Braless In Amazing Instagram Picture
Katie Kearney Stuns On Instagram With Bikini Picture