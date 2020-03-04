Kylie Jenner Drops Pure Fire With Handful Of Chocolate Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Kylie Jenner dropped some pure fire Tuesday when she shared a handful of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 22-year-old reality TV star looked absolutely amazing as she posed for one of the snaps wearing a two-piece string swimsuit while on vacation. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “TALK TO ME NICE.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Mar 3, 2020 at 12:33pm PST

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a great throwback picture of her rocking lingerie for her Halloween costume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Mar 2, 2020 at 9:22am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2020 at 12:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2020 at 1:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Jan 25, 2020 at 4:26pm PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for Playboy magazine that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2020 at 10:10am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Dec 29, 2019 at 2:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Sep 13, 2019 at 8:31am PDT