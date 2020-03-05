Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist Jamea Lynee Wins Day With Racy Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Jamea Lynee did her very best Thursday to torch the internet when she shared a racy bikini clip on Instagram from her latest shoot.

The swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed rocking a tan two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a butterfly emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:36am PST

The swimsuit finalist‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing a racy animal print bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Feb 25, 2020 at 7:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Feb 14, 2020 at 9:11am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Feb 12, 2020 at 7:37am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:48am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her latest lingerie shoot while wearing a jaw-dropping red number that was truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Nov 14, 2019 at 10:45am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Aug 25, 2019 at 10:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Jul 19, 2019 at 8:55am PDT