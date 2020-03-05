Alessandra Ambrosio Dominates Instagram With Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio didn’t disappoint with a recent Instagram post.

The Brazilian-born superstar model posted a photo of herself wearing a yellow bikini for her fans to see, and it’s pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not only is it a great bikini photo, but there’s a very high chance this one might be one of the best snaps you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 4, 2020 at 1:42pm PST

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as good as it gets online, and there’s really no other way to say it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When Ambrosio decides to drop some fire, you know you’re in for a wild time. Here are a few more examples for you all to enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 24, 2020 at 3:42pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 20, 2020 at 10:44pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 13, 2020 at 11:55am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 12, 2020 at 12:45pm PST