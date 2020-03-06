Hailey Bieber Heats Things Up With Racy White Lingerie Shot
Hailey Bieber did her best to torch the internet Friday when Maxim magazine shared a jaw-dropping white lingerie shot on Instagram from her shoot.
The 23-year-old supermodel looked amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a sheer lace teddy with jean shorts for her shoot in the magazine for the Maxim Hot 100 issue in 2017. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The outlet didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@haileybieber photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon styling by @christianssonparis makeup by @lloydsimmondsmakeup hair by @sebastienbascle.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The supermodel’s social media account is also quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.
