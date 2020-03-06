Leomie Anderson Wins Day With Red Lace Lingerie Clip
Leomie Anderson hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a red lace lingerie clip on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.
The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed in the video rocking first a red lace bra and matching underwear set followed by a black satin lingerie set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “NASTY GIRL.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her going braless and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram