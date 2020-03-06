Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Wears Skimpy Bikini In Instagram Picture
Manuela Alvarez Hernandez melted down Instagram with a recent picture.
Hernandez, who has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, posted a photo of herself lounging around in a skimpy bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She captioned the spicy post, “simplicity & tranquility are good for the soul.” Agreed, Manuela! I 100% agree. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know you’re always in for a fun time online whenever Hernandez is out here dropping bombs like this for all of her loyal fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
That’s just a fact, and it never disappoints at all. For anybody who needs some more examples of her greatness, you can take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram