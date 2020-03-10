Sierra Skye Wears Pink Lingerie In Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sierra Skye gave her fans a show with a recent Instagram picture.

Skye, who has 4.2 million followers, posted a photo of herself wearing pink lingerie, and it’s nothing short of awesome. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s not a secret at tall that Skye is a superstar by every metric, and this shot is all the proof you’ll ever need of that fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on

What are we all thinking about this snap from Skye? I’m thinking it’s another golden Instagram photo from Skye. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Sierra! Well done! Now, let’s all enjoy a few more posts! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Holly Sonders Lights Up Instagram With Scandalous Picture
Jasmine Sanders Wears Tiny Bikini In Instagram Video
Rita Ora Posts Sexy Pictures On Instagram
Camille Kostek Shares Sexy Picture On Instagram