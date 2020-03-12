Chase Carter Wins Day With Racy Braless Black Lingerie Shot
Chase Carter hands down won the day Thursday when Maxim magazine shared a racy braless lingerie shot on Instagram from her shoot.
The 22-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing little more than black lace underwear from her appearance in the November/December 2018 issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@lilbabycheezus photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon Styling @christianssonparis Hair by @gianlucamandelli1 Makeup by @campbellritchie.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram