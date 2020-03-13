Kate Beckinsale Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Kate Beckinsale did her best to torch the internet Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram from her latest shoot.
The 46-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing as she posed rocking a black and white striped two-piece swimsuit and white bikini bottoms for the cover of Women’s Health Poland April 2020 issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Funny old world when you just rock up in Poland with your bum out,wanking on about mini trampolines @womenshealthmag.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The “Underworld” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a racy white body suit and looking sensational!
