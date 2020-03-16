Kelly Gale Wears Red Bra In Shocking Instagram Picture
Kelly Gale busted out a flamethrower on Instagram with a recent post.
Gale, who is from Sweden, posted a photo of herself wearing a red bra, and this sexy snap might be enough to put your jaw on the floor. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It’s not a secret at all that Gale is a star when it comes to burning down the internet, and this photos is proof of that fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you see. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know you’re in for a wild time on Instagram whenever Gale is out here dropping bombs like the photo above. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
She dominates Instagram on a regular basis, and there’s no doubt about it! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram