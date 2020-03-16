Taylor Hill Torches The Internet With Jaw-Dropping Orange Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Taylor Hill did her very best Monday to torch the internet when she shared a couple of racy bikini shot on Instagram from one of her trips to the beach.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snaps rocking an orange thong two-piece string suit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the jaw-dropping pictures and simply captioned the great post, “Beach bum.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Mar 16, 2020 at 12:58pm PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Sep 24, 2019 at 9:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jul 26, 2019 at 3:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jul 10, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jul 2, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jun 26, 2019 at 8:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Nov 11, 2018 at 7:22am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Nov 10, 2018 at 12:43pm PST