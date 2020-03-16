Sara Underwood Heats Up Instagram With Stunning Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Underwood destroyed Instagram with a recent post.

Underwood, who has more than nine million followers, posted a stunning photo of herself wearing a white bikini for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I can promise you this shocking picture isn’t tough to look at. In fact, this will probably be one of the wildest photos you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Mar 14, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a big fan of what Underwood does online. When it comes to heating up the internet, very few women can keep up. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a glance at a few more times she impressed us all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Feb 22, 2020 at 8:36am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Feb 10, 2020 at 11:17am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jan 24, 2020 at 11:13am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jan 2, 2020 at 9:36am PST