Frida Aasen Wears Purple Bikini In Wild Instagram Picture
Frida Aasen impressed her fans with a recent Instagram picture.
The star model dropped a photo of herself wearing a purple bikini, and this saucy shot is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It also generated thousands and thousands of likes in a matter of minutes. It won’t be hard to understand why once you see it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to be blown away. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know what to tell you if you don’t think Aasen is a star. She 100% is, and there’s no doubt about it at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
She cuts it loose, you know you’re in for a wild time. Here are a few more golden examples of her incredible skills online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram