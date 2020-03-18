Frida Aasen Wears Purple Bikini In Wild Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen impressed her fans with a recent Instagram picture.

The star model dropped a photo of herself wearing a purple bikini, and this saucy shot is the definition of a sight for sore eyes.

It also generated thousands and thousands of likes in a matter of minutes. It won't be hard to understand why once you see it.

Give it a look below. You're going to be blown away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Mar 18, 2020 at 5:17am PDT

I don't know what to tell you if you don't think Aasen is a star. She 100% is, and there's no doubt about it at all.

She cuts it loose, you know you're in for a wild time. Here are a few more golden examples of her incredible skills online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:16am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 21, 2020 at 4:49am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jan 27, 2020 at 1:49pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jan 10, 2020 at 10:40am PST