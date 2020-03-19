Kate Upton Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Upton hands down won the day Thursday with a jaw-dropping throwback lingerie shot shared by V magazine on Instagram of her cover photo.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the cover shot first rocking a t-shirt and jeans. The picture then fades away to reveal her in nothing except a black bra and matching underwear set for the magazine’s Spring 2014 issue. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The caption next to the great post simply read, “Spring Is In Bloom | Today is officially the first day of the spring season and what better way to celebrate than with a #ThrowbackThursday featuring model @kateupton from our #V87 issue, lensed and styled by longtime V contributors @inezandvinoodh and @nicolaformichetti!”(RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing an orange bikini and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

