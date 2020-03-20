Kourtney Kardashian Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 40-year-old reality TV star looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the racy snap rocking a black two-piece top with chocolate bottoms for her shoot with Health magazine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “I always love shooting with @gregswalesart my @healthmagazine cover story is out now.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit clad trips all over the world.  (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in GQ that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Kourtney Kardashian Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Maxim Shares Scandalous Picture Of Kate Upton On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Nina Agdal Wears Tiny Bikini In Instagram Video