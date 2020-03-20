Kourtney Kardashian Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kourtney Kardashian hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 40-year-old reality TV star looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the racy snap rocking a black two-piece top with chocolate bottoms for her shoot with Health magazine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “I always love shooting with @gregswalesart my @healthmagazine cover story is out now.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 19, 2020 at 6:03pm PDT

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 30, 2020 at 11:26am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 15, 2020 at 11:25am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 28, 2019 at 10:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 17, 2019 at 1:01pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in GQ that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 21, 2019 at 12:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 26, 2018 at 10:25am PST