Nina Agdal Wears Tiny Bikini In Instagram Video

share on facebook tweet this

Nina Agdal got things heated up on Instagram with a recent post.

The Danish-born superstar posted a video of herself wearing a tiny bikini, and there’s a 100% chance you’ll want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We all know what Agdal is capable of online. She’s a star because she knows how to start a fire, and that’s exactly what she did here. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I’ll be shocked if you don’t like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Mar 19, 2020 at 8:08pm PDT

What are we all thinking about his post from Agdal? I’m thinking that’s a perfect post to prove how unstoppable she is online. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a glance at a few more of her insane shots and snaps. You’re going to like them all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 27, 2019 at 12:36pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 29, 2019 at 5:58am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Oct 24, 2019 at 5:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Aug 16, 2019 at 6:11am PDT