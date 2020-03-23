Kate Bock Stuns On Instagram With Sexy Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Bock impressed her fans with a recent picture.

Bock, who has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the past, posted a photo of herself in a sexy outfit, and it’s the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, is it the most scandalous shot we’ve ever seen out of Bock? Probably not, but it’s still pretty great to see. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Mar 20, 2020 at 11:36am PDT

You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever Bock is dropping heat for her fans. She’s one of the best in the game, and it’s not because she holds back. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s because she routinely tears up Instagram with seemingly no effort at all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Mar 17, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Feb 25, 2020 at 1:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Mar 2, 2020 at 7:29am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Feb 20, 2020 at 8:59am PST