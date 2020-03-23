Kelly Gale Wears Pink Bikini In Great Instagram Pictures

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Kelly Gale burned up Instagram with a recent post.

Gale, who is one of the most popular models in the game, posted two photos of herself wearing a pink bikini for her fans to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Are they the wildest pictures we’ve ever seen out of Gale? It’s hard to say for sure, but they’re 100% in the conversation. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them both a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not down with what Gale brings to the table when it comes to lighting the internet on fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Everything she touches is tends to be absolute fire. For anybody who doesn’t believe me, you can take a look at a few more examples below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Viki Odintcova Drops Swimsuit Picture On Instagram
Camila Oliveira Wears Pink Bikini In Instagram Picture
Maxim Drops Insane Instagram Picture Of Hailey Bieber
Devon Windsor Wears Tiny Bikini In Stunning Instagram Pictures