Kelly Gale Wears Pink Bikini In Great Instagram Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale burned up Instagram with a recent post.

Gale, who is one of the most popular models in the game, posted two photos of herself wearing a pink bikini for her fans to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Are they the wildest pictures we’ve ever seen out of Gale? It’s hard to say for sure, but they’re 100% in the conversation. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them both a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Mar 20, 2020 at 8:36am PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not down with what Gale brings to the table when it comes to lighting the internet on fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Everything she touches is tends to be absolute fire. For anybody who doesn’t believe me, you can take a look at a few more examples below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Mar 17, 2020 at 8:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Mar 14, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Mar 15, 2020 at 11:00am PDT