Alessandra Ambrosio Wears White Bikini In Great Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio didn’t disappoint on Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

Ambrosio posted a photo of herself wearing a white bikini, and this shot might be the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Ambrosio drop some heat online, and this post is proof she hasn’t lost a step. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 20, 2020 at 8:05pm PDT

You know you’re in for a crazy time online whenever the Brazilian-born sensation is out here dropping bombs for all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For those of you unfamiliar with work, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her amazing pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 16, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 15, 2020 at 2:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 14, 2020 at 3:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 7, 2020 at 9:03am PST