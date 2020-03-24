Viki Odintcova Wears Blue Bra In Instagram Picture
Viki Odintcova didn’t hold back with a recent Instagram picture.
The Russian-born superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a blue bra, and I can guarantee that you’re going to want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We all know what Odintcova is capable of. She burns down the internet on a regular basis, and this photo isn’t an exception. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to be incredibly impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know you’re in for a wild time whenever Odintcova cuts loose online. That’s just a fact, and it’s not up for debate. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
She’s a star for a reason, and it’s because she regularly pushes the limits. Enjoy a few more examples while you’re here! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram