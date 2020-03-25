Chase Carter Hands Down Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Topless Shot
Chase Carter hands down won the day Wednesday when Maxim magazine shared a jaw-dropping topless shot of her from her appearance in the magazine.
The 22-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely fantastic as she posed wearing little more than a pair of blue jeans for the snap shared by the gentlemen’s magazine from her appearance. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The outlet didn’t explain much about the great picture and simply captioned it, “@lilbabycheezus Photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon Styling by @rapisoffensive Hair by @gianlucamandelli1 makeup by @campbellritchie.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few, that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram