Chase Carter Hands Down Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Topless Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Chase Carter hands down won the day Wednesday when Maxim magazine shared a jaw-dropping topless shot of her from her appearance in the magazine.

The 22-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely fantastic as she posed wearing little more than a pair of blue jeans for the snap shared by the gentlemen’s magazine from her appearance. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The outlet didn’t explain much about the great picture and simply captioned it, “@lilbabycheezus Photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon Styling by @rapisoffensive Hair by @gianlucamandelli1 makeup by @campbellritchie.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Mar 25, 2020 at 1:17pm PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few, that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on Mar 25, 2020 at 9:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on Mar 1, 2020 at 1:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on Jan 4, 2020 at 8:29am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on Sep 14, 2019 at 9:09am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on Feb 13, 2018 at 8:23am PST