Frida Aasen Wears Black And White Bikini In Great Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen lit up Instagram with a recent post.

Aasen, who has north of 600,000 followers on the site, posted a photo of herself wearing a black and white bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the most amazing bikini shot we’ve ever seen out of her? I can’t say for sure, but I’m not going to count it out. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Mar 24, 2020 at 5:25am PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s another prime example of Aasen’s elite skills when it comes to tearing down Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

We’re huge fans here at The Smoke Room, and it’s not hard to see why. Everything she does tends to be awesome. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Mar 18, 2020 at 5:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 21, 2020 at 4:49am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 16, 2020 at 4:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 18, 2020 at 7:57pm PST