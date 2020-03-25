Frida Aasen Wears Black And White Bikini In Great Instagram Picture
Frida Aasen lit up Instagram with a recent post.
Aasen, who has north of 600,000 followers on the site, posted a photo of herself wearing a black and white bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Is it the most amazing bikini shot we’ve ever seen out of her? I can’t say for sure, but I’m not going to count it out. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a watch below. You’re going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s another prime example of Aasen’s elite skills when it comes to tearing down Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
We’re huge fans here at The Smoke Room, and it’s not hard to see why. Everything she does tends to be awesome. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram